Gujarat: Congress MLA Ashwin Kotwal resigns, to join BJP soon

Congress MLA from Khedbramha, Ashwin Kotwal, resigned from the Gujarat assembly on Tuesday and is likely to join BJP in a few hours. The move comes months ahead of the state assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in December this year.

With Kotwal’s resignation, opposition Congress’ strength in the assembly has come down to 63. The ruling BJP has 111 MLAs in the assembly.

Kotwal, a tribal MLA, tendered his resignation to Gujarat assembly Speaker Neemaben Acharya Tuesday morning. He is likely to join BJP in the presence of Gujarat BJP president C R Patil at Gujarat BJP headquarters Shree Kamalam.