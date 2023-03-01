Gujarat Congress, AAP MLAs suspended for a day after walkout over ‘fake sub-inspector’

Opposition MLAs of both the Congress and the AAP were Wednesday suspended from the Gujarat Assembly after they protested demanding an immediate discussion on the incident where a man was found training at the Karai police academy illegally.

The order to suspend “all AAP and Congress MLAs who protested and walked out” for a day was issued by Speaker Shankar Chaudhary after Health Minister Rushikesh Patel moved a motion for it. In his order, the speaker also named Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani for allegedly suggesting the “breaking of rules”of the House to have the discussion.

The issue of a “fake sub-inspector” training at the Gujarat Police Training Academy in Karai for a month was raised by Amit Chavda, leader of the Congress legislature party in the Assembly. Chavda said the party had requested a discussion on the issue under Rule 116, and asked if it could be taken up immediately.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi said the government was ready to discuss the issue on the floor of the House, but as per the legislature’s rules.

Sanghvi also said that police were conducting a “secret inquiry” after it was found that one Mayur Tadavi from Dabhoi in Vadodara district had trained at the academy for over a month illegally.

During the arguments that carried on for over 20 minutes, Congress MLAs showed placards and shouted slogans against the BJP government.