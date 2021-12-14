Gujarat: Cong’s Sukhram Rathva takes charge as LoP in Assembly

Senior Congress legislator Sukhram Rathva took charge as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday. Rathva was recently appointed by the party leadership, replacing Paresh Dhanani.

Rathva, a senior tribal legislator from the Jetpur constituency of Chhota Udepur district, was accompanied by senior party leaders and legislators.

Rathva assured that he will work while keeping all together and expressed confidence in his party’s ability to win the upcoming assembly elections in 2022.

On challenges before the party ahead of the assembly elections, Rathva said that the new young team of Congress is now ready with a strategy.

Rathva also claimed that all Congress MLAs are devoted to the party and will stand with the same.