Sunday, June 12, 2022
Gujarat: ‘Communal’ clash in Borsad, 2 policemen injured

The clash took place ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) Sunday morning.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
Updated: June 12, 2022 4:40:20 pm
Rajiaan said that one company of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) has been deployed in Borsad to maintain law and order.

The police in Gujarat’s Anand began a probe into the communal clash that took place in the district’s Borsad town early Sunday. Two policemen were injured in the clash, according to officials.

The clash took place ahead of Union Home minister Amit Shah’s visit to the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) on Sunday morning.

Anand Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajiaan told indianexpress.com that the clash occurred at around 2 am. Rajiaan said, “There was a rumour that the police have apprehended two persons from the minority community for questioning after an altercation over a path separating a temple and a wadi. They (the minority community) have paved the path, resulting in a dispute… A clash broke out between members of the two groups and police personnel got injured when they tried to intervene. We are in the process of registering an FIR. The clash was not connected to the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Anand.”

The police officer further said, “The police have rounded up around 15 persons for rioting. Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 333 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 143 (unlawful assembly), and 147 (rioting), among others, will be included in the FIR.”

