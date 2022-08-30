Gujarat: Committee of Ministers meet accept ‘most’ demands of agitating healthcare workers

A committee of ministers formed by the Gujarat government to look into the demands of agitating government healthcare workers, on Tuesday, accepted “most” of their demands, the state government said.

The government announced that a formal decision in this regard will be taken by it within the next one month.

Pressing for their various demands, around 26,000 healthcare workers of different cadres like Multi-purpose Health Worker (MPHW), Female Health Worker (FHW), Multi-purpose Health Supervisor (MPHS) and Female Health Supervisor (FHS) of Panchayat department from across the state were on a strike since August 8 under the banner of Gujarat State Health Employees’ Federation.

Agitating healthcare workers have been demanding to be considered as technical staff, a hike in pay grade, allowance for their household visits they undertake as part of their jobs, and salary for the extra days they worked during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following a meeting with the ministers, the officials of the federation have called a meeting of their office bearers on Wednesday in which further decision will be taken on whether to wind up the strike or not.

To hold dialogue with various agitating state government employees, Gujarat government has formed a committee of five ministers – Jitu Vaghani, Kanu Desai, Rushikesh Patel, Harsh Sanghavi, Brijesh Merja, and Nimisha Suthar.

An official release from the state government said that the committee in a meeting with top officials decided to accept most of the demands of the healthcare workers of Panchayat department while assuring them that appropriate decisions on some other demands will be taken in a month.

Following the government announcement, Chief Convener of Gujarat State Health Employees’ Federation Jayesh Mochi said, “We have called a meeting of our office bearers from each district tomorrow. A decision on whether to continue the agitation or to wind it up will be taken in that meeting.”

Meanwhile, the same committee of the state government also held a meeting with the representatives of a union of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers in the state.

The committee called them for a meeting as they were protesting in the state capital and were planning to march towards the State Assembly on Wednesday.

An official release stated that the committee has shown a positive approach by increasing the monthly allowance for the ASHA workers by Rs 2000 to Rs 5,000 per month.

The release added that instructions were also given to provide two sarees to ASHA workers in the state. There are around 46,000 ASHA workers in Gujarat.

President of the union of ASHA workers in the state Chandrika Solanki said, “The government has assured us an increase in the monthly allowance of ASHA workers by Rs 2,000 and two sarees will also be provided.”

“However, our three main demands – to consider ASHA workers as Class IV employees while stopping incentive practice, to give them minimum wage and to provide them with maternity leaves – remained unresolved as the committee members said that it is a matter of Central government’s jurisdiction. We wound up our protest and march towards Gujarat Assembly today. However, our agitation will continue.”