Gujarat CM reviews bullet train project work

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday reviewed the progress of Ahmedabad-Mumbai High Speed Rail Project at a meeting in Ahmedabad, said an official release. The meeting was attended by top officials of the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited and Gujarat government.

As per the release, 98% land acquisition for the project in Gujarat, which covers a distance of 353 kilometres, has been completed and civil work has started on a stretch of 343 km. The project is estimated to cost Rs 72,000 crore of which Rs 14,200 crore has already been spent. The cost includes land acquisition and construction. Under the first bullet train project of India, it will take trains just three hours to reach Mumbai from Ahmedabad.