Gujarat: CM launches, lays foundation for projects worth Rs 3,338 cr

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday inaugurated or laid foundation stones of 16,359 developmental works worth Rs 3,338 crore at a function in Science City, Ahmedabad. The function was part of a state level programme organised under the phase II of Vishwas thi Vikasyatra campaign of the state government.
These developmental works are of departments, including Industries & Mines, Labour & Employment, Home, Energy & Petrochemicals, Water Supply, Health & Family Welfare, Roads & Buildings and Urban Development.
The programme was also attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Kirit Parmar, member of parliament Hasmukh Patel, MLA and former minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja, MLA Babubhai Patel, Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar, and Additional Chief Secretary (General Administration Department) A K Rakesh.