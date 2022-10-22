scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Gujarat: CM launches, lays foundation for projects worth Rs 3,338 cr

These developmental works are of departments, including Industries & Mines, Labour & Employment, Home, Energy & Petrochemicals, Water Supply, Health & Family Welfare, Roads & Buildings and Urban Development.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Express File)

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday inaugurated or laid foundation stones of 16,359 developmental works worth Rs 3,338 crore at a function in Science City, Ahmedabad. The function was part of a state level programme organised under the phase II of Vishwas thi Vikasyatra campaign of the state government.

These developmental works are of departments, including Industries & Mines, Labour & Employment, Home, Energy & Petrochemicals, Water Supply, Health & Family Welfare, Roads & Buildings and Urban Development.

The programme was also attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Kirit Parmar, member of parliament Hasmukh Patel, MLA and former minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja, MLA Babubhai Patel, Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar, and Additional Chief Secretary (General Administration Department) A K Rakesh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...Premium
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...Premium
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gearPremium
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gear

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 03:01:36 am
Next Story

Italia says AAP will restore pension scheme in Gujarat if voted to power

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement