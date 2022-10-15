Gujarat CM kickstarts Garib Kalyan Mela, hands over rickshaws, bicycles

Autorickshaws, a Maruti Eeco car, sewing machines, and bicycles, were among the host of kits handed out at the Garib Kalyan Mela’s 13th edition held at various places in the state on Thursday, kickstarted by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from Godhra in Panchamahal district.

Patel handed out cheques and kits under various schemes to beneficiaries such as embroidery, tailoring, animal rearing as well as a car to one beneficiary under the Shree Vajpayee Bankable Yojana.

Speaking at the event, Patel, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, made every attempt to eradicate poverty, reach out to the last standing person to bring them into the mainstream. He has started the politics of development in all fields… We are tasting the fruits of his hard work after 20 years — roads, water, education, industrialization… The foundation was laid during his tenure as CM. We are only taking it forward.”

Patel also announced that the permission to fill the reservoir with waters of the Panam dam had been granted, to enable irrigation for farmers.

He said that while in the earlier years, only the stretch of Vadodara to Vapi was known as a “traders’ hub”, now infrastructure has turned the entire state of Gujarat into a traders’ hub.

Patel said, “Earlier, only from Vadodara to Vapi, you would find traders. Today, you can go in any direction and you’ll see business everywhere because infrastructure has reached everywhere. There are roads in villages, 24 hours electricity supply, and health facilities. No other state has done as much work as Gujarat for the poor… When I went abroad, I heard that all people wanted to come to India and one destination they wanted to visit was Gujarat. From roughly 2.5 lakh businesses, today Gujarat has 16 lakh businesses.

Patel distributed the certificates to beneficiaries under the Van Bandhu Kalyan Yojana, cycles under education schemes, financial assistance for various businesses as well as kits for tailoring and embroidery work, and an Eeco car to a beneficiary under the Shree Vajpayee Bankable Yojana.

Advertisement

In Rajkot, Mayor Mayor Pradip Dav, in a veiled attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said that those distributing guarantee cards cannot be trusted.

Addressing beneficiaries at the Garib Kalyan Mela (GKM) organised by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) in Atal Bihari Vajyapee Auditorium in the city, Dav said that Gujarat is the state where the poor are improving their lives, children of tribals are getting education, where people get employment, the state which provides best education and where solar power sector and industry are flourishing and where there is peace and safety.

“Some people are coming and giving you guarantee cards. But are you giving the guarantee of security of our state? Will you give guarantee of giving the maximum employment to our youth? No, you won’t,” Dav said while apparently hinting at the AAP’s guarantee cards promising free electricity, unemployment allowance and monthly allowances to women ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Advertisement

At the GKM, Minister of State for Transport, Arvind Raiyani, Dav and other dignitaries formally handed over keys of autorickshaws to three beneficiaries.

Ravi Bhojani (30), who formally got the keys of his autorickshaw, works as a school bus driver. “I get a monthly salary of Rs11,500 which is not sufficient to run my family. Therefore, I thought of driving autorickshaw in the afternoon. My application for loan was processed within three months and I got my autorickshaw on October 4,” Bhojani, son of a sanitation worker of the RMC, said.

In Gandhinagar, State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel distributed the benefits worth Rs 1.61 crore to 1,055 people Friday as part of Garib Kalyan Mela.

The benefits handed out to eligible beneficiaries included ration cards, health insurance cards under Mukhyamantri Amrutam Yojana popularly known as MA Cards, loan assistance for animal husbandry, various kits for farmers like tarpaulin sheets & pesticides sprayers, kits for bore operators, financial assistance to self help groups of women, sewing machines to women and bicycles.

The beneficiaries were also given financial assistance under various government schemes including Kunvarbai nu Mameru (Rs 12,000 for marriage of a woman from the Scheduled Caste community) and Rs 2.5 lakh for inter-caste marriage.

Advertisement

“Garib Kalyan Mela have eliminated middlemen. Benefits of various government schemes are reaching directly to actual needy beneficiaries,” Patel said.