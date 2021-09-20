Gujarat CM calls on Anandiben Patel, AK Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid a courtesy visit to former CM of Gujarat and current Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel in Ahmedabad on Sunday, stated an official release.

This is the first formal meeting between the two leaders after the appointment of Bhupendra Patel as chief minister, replacing Vijay Rupani. Anandiben is on a visit of Gujarat during the weekend.

Bhupendra Patel is considered very close to Anandiben and after the announcement of his name as the next leader of Gujarat BJP’s legislative party, Bhupendra Patel publicly acknowledged that blessings of Anandiben have always been with him.

The CM also met veteran BJP leader and former Union minister A K Patel at the latter’s residence in Ahmedabad and former revenue minister in Vijay Rupani government, Kaushik Patel, at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

Kaushik Patel is recuperating after undergoing a kidney transplant last week. An official release said that the CM also inquired about Kaushik Patel’s health with treating doctors.

CM in Delhi today

During a day-long visit to Delhi Monday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, said an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Patel will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president J P Nadda, the release added.