Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel’s mother-in-law passes away at 93

Shantaben, who had been living with Patel for years, breathed her last at the CM's official residence.

Bhupendra Patel, Shankar Chaudhary, Gujarat BJP, Gujarat Assembly, Gujarat Police, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairsGujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (File photo)
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's mother-in-law passes away at 93
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s mother-in-law, Shantaben, passed away Monday in Gandhinagar. She was 93.

Sources said Shantaben, who had been living with Patel for years, breathed her last at the CM’s official residence.

As Patel attended her funeral ceremony, he skipped the Business-20 (B-20) inception meeting organised at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar as part of the 15 G-20 meetings, which will be hosted by Gujarat.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office stated that following the death of a close elder family member, Patel will not be able to meet the common people, MPs, and MLAs at his office on Monday and Tuesday.

The Gujarat CM is also scheduled to attend the two-day state BJP executive meeting which is set to begin in Surendranagar Monday evening. It is not known whether Patel will come to the meeting, but party sources said he is likely to attend.

Shantaben is survived by his only daughter and wife of the chief minister, Hetalben.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 13:26 IST
