Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel visits Kutch as district battles lumpy skin disease

The situation is dire in Kutch with the district accounting for 38,141, or 66 per cent, of the state's total 57,677 confirmed cases of the viral infection as on August 2.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
Updated: August 3, 2022 2:37:04 am
CM Bhupendra Patel, Kutch, Lumpy skin disease, LSD, bovines, cattle, Rajkot latest news, Gujarat latest news, Indian ExpressCM Bhupendra Patel also oversaw a vaccination of a few cattle and visited a vaccine storage facility where doses of goat pox vaccine are stored.

AS THE lumpy skin disease (LSD) virus rages in Kutch, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the district Tuesday and instructed local administration to take immediate steps for containing the virus in the district on the Indo-Pak border that has nearly 66 per cent of the total infected cattle in the state.
Patel flew to Bhuj, the district headquarters of Kutch, and visited an isolation centre for cattle infected by LSD virus.

The situation is dire in Kutch with the district accounting for 38,141, or 66 per cent, of the state’s total 57,677 confirmed cases of the viral infection as on August 2. The number of casualties went up to 1,639.
Kutch is followed by Devbhumi Dwarka with 4,673 cases (8 per cent) and Jamnagar with 4,241 cases (7 per cent).

Meanwhile, according to a government release, no fresh infections were reported Tuesday in eight of the 20 districts. However, as many as 1,727 fresh cases of LSD were reported from across the state Tuesday with the highest number—413—from Jamnagar, followed by Rajkot (363 cases), Kutch (301) and Devbhumi Dwarka (291). Of the 74 cattle deaths reported Tuesday, Kutch reported the highest at 54.

“However, the rate of daily fresh infections has started stabilising over the past two-three days. We expect it to start declining over the next few days. We are past the peak of the surge of LSD,” Bhavya Verma, district development officer (DDO) of Kutch, told The Indian Express.

The CM, who was accompanied by Animal Husbandry Minister Raghavji Patel and director of Animal Husbandry Falguni Thakar, inspected the facility and interacted with local animal husbandry officers and veterinarians.

He also oversaw a vaccination of a few cattle and visited a vaccine storage facility where doses of goat pox vaccine are stored.

Later on, he held a meeting with local government officers and representatives of cattle-herders and dairy farmers in the conference hall in the district collector office in Bhuj.

“The Chief Minister suggested intensifying measures to control parasites responsible for spread of lumpy skin disease in livestock. He also instructed to ensure that carcasses of animals which succumbed to the disease are disposed of in a scientific manner,” an official release quoted the CM as having told in the meeting.

The government has been administering goat pox vaccine produced domestically to cattle in the radius of five kilometres from the epicentre of an LSD outbreak.

Verma further said that with the help of NGOs, the six municipalities in Kutch district have set up 26 LSD isolation centres for isolating infected cattle and giving them veterinary care.

“These centres are taking care of around 800 stary cattle have contracted the infection and would have otherwise kept roaming freely in these towns,” said the DDO adding, “We are advising dairy farmers and cattle-herders to keep their infected animals in isolation, get them treated while get the healthy animals vaccinated.

The officer further said that the number of active cases has come down to 5,000. “We have ramped up vaccination from average 3,000 to 4,000 doses per day 10 days ago to average 20,000 doses now. Kutch has 5.74 lakh cattle population and we have already vaccinated 2.26 lakh of them,” said Verma, adding “Buffalos have largely remained untouched by the disease so far.”

Kutch is known for the coveted Banni breed of buffalos and Kankrej breed of cattle. Cattle breeding and dairy farming is an important occupation in Kutch.

LSD attacks the circulatory system of bovines and causes nodules on an animal’s skin besides other symptoms like mild fever, low intake of food. Milk yield drops by up to 20 per cent if a milch animal contracts the virus and if not treated at an early stage, the disease can prove fatal also, scientists say.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Valamji Humbal, vice-chairman of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCCM) said the LSD has affected adversely the milk procurement. “Due to the LSD outbreak, the milk procurement by Sarhad Dairy has declined by five percent in recent weeks. Sarhad Dairy is presently procuring average 3 lakh litres of milk per day,” Humbal, who is also chairman of Sarhad Dairy, said, adding, “We urged the CM to act fast to save the invaluable livestock population of the district.”

Sarhad Dairy or Kutch District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited is one of the 18 district milk unions which are members of GCMMF.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 02:36:32 am

