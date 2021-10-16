Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel performs shastra puja in Gandhinagar

scorecardresearch
Friday, October 15, 2021
By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
October 16, 2021 12:50:54 am
On the occasion of Dussehra, on Friday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed shastra puja at his official residence here in the presence of around 50 members of his security, said an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

In his message on the occasion, the CM said that Dussehra is a day celebrating victory of good over evil. He called upon people to take a pledge to walk on the path of good conduct and to perform the duty of nation building by defeating disruptive elements.

Quoting the CM, the release also said that Patel felt fortunate to participate in the shastra puja ritual on Vijaya Dashmi which was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Gujarat CM.

