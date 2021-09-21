Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel reviews urban development works

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Tuesday held a meeting with top officials of Urban Development and Urban Housing Department and reviewed the works of the department, said an official release.

The CM took stock of works related to basic needs like lights, water, gutter and roads in urban areas and guided the officials on the same.

The CM specifically got details about works related to budgetary allocation of Rs 13,492 crore for urban development and Rs 4612 crore allotted for the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana.

Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Mukesh Puri made a presentation to the CM on the subject as Minister of State (Urban Development & Urban Housing) Vinod Moradia was also present.