Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel announces projects worth Rs 1,566 crore to address water shortage in 135 villages

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday sanctioned works worth Rs 1,566 crore to fill up lakes in nearly 135 villages of Banaskantha and Patan districts with Narmada water through ‘Sujalam Sufalam Yojana’.

The announcement came at a time when thousands of farmers in Banaskantha were protesting against the government over the rapidly depleting groundwater levels and water scarcity and with a demand to fill up lakes in the district with Narmada water.

Jignesh Mevani, Independent MLA from the Vadgam constituency of the district, lent his support to the farmers and threatened to launch an agitation against the ruling BJP in the entire district over the issue. On Monday, Mevani announced that he would make a representation to CM Patel Tuesday before launching the agitation.

As per the release from the chief minister’s office, 156 lakes in four talukas of Banaskantha district will be filled with Narmada water while lifting 300 cusec water from the river’s main canal through the Kasra-Dantiwada pipeline. Whereas, 96 lakes in two talukas of Patan district will be filled up with Narmada water in a similar manner.

The release added that by filling up these lakes, irrigation facilities will be made available to 1.5 lakh hectares of land in the two districts. At the same time, it added, more than 30,000 families will get water for drinking and irrigation purposes apart from for their livestock.

Similarly, through a 33-km-long Dindrol-Muketeshwar pipeline, 100 cusec Narmada water will be lifted to fill up the Mukteshwar dam in Banaskantha.