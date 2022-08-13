Gujarat: 108 more cattle dead, Lumpy Skin Disease toll rises to 3,268

August 13, 2022 8:02:23 pm
As many as 108 cattle succumbed to Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) on Saturday, taking the total death toll due to the virus in Gujarat to 3,268.
According to the state government, the virus spread of 109 new villages on Saturday, taking the total number of affected villages in 23 districts to 3,775.
The maximum number of cattle deaths continued to be registered in Kutch where 31 animals died Saturday, while Banaskantha and Rajkot saw 21 and 13 deaths respectively. Fresh LSD cases were registered in Banaskantha (1,078 cases), Rajkot (298), Devbhumi Dwarka (239) and Patan (217).
The government has so far vaccinated 37.25 lakh cattle. So far 86,000 cattle have been infected and active cases stand at 22,218.
