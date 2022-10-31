scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Gujarat bridge collapse: Morbi police lodge FIR, cite ‘gross negligence, mismanagement’

According to the FIR, “nearly 250-300 people” were on the bridge across the Machchu river when it collapsed on Sunday evening.

Rescue operation in progress at Morbi suspension bridge collapse site. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Citing gross negligence and mismanagement, officers at B-division Morbi city police station Sunday lodged a first information report (FIR) in the wake of the collapse of a suspension bridge across the Machchu river in Gujarat which has led to the death of 133 people so far.

The FIR has named “the agency responsible for maintaining the bridge” and the “management agency” as accused, without naming the company in-charge of maintenance and repair or specific individuals, under IPC sections 304 and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), officers said. The FIR in its accused column also mentions “others as may be revealed during the course of the investigation”.

“Due to their gross negligence and careless act of mismanagement, and despite knowing the threat to the life of citizens posed by the bridge, the bridge was opened on October 26, due to which the unfortunate incident happened,” the FIR states.

According to the FIR, “nearly 250-300 people” were on the bridge when it collapsed. The FIR, lodged on a complaint by the police inspector at the Morbi station, states that the suspension bridge collapsed “due to mechanical failure or any other reason due to lack of proper repair, maintenance or management” and that “the persons/agencies carrying out the repair and maintenance and management of this bridge have not properly repaired/maintained and checked quality of the bridge with due care.”

It adds that the bridge was closed “nearly eight months ago” for maintenance purposes and following “completion of maintenance work by a private agency”, it was reopened on October 26.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 11:59:48 am
Live Blog

