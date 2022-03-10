Gujarat bought 15 lakh remdesivir injections at Rs 165 cr over last year: Finance Minister Kanu Desai

The Gujarat government has bought an estimated 15 lakh remdesivir injections at a cost of Rs 165 crore during the last one year, state Finance Minister Kanu Desai told the Assembly on Thursday.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Speaking on supplementary demands for a second consecutive day, Desai said, “During the Covid pandemic, the government bought an estimated 15 lakh remdesivir injections costing Rs 165 crore (from) April 1, 2021 to March 7, 2022.” The demands included those in the health, education and urban development sectors, among others.

He said Gujarat has so far administered 10 crore vaccine doses free of cost. “Due to the state-wide vaccination drive, the state government’s action plan, and Covid guidelines followed by the people, we have been able to tide over the third wave without a complete lockdown,” Desai said, adding the government also distributed 16.43 lakh metric tonnes of food grains for free.

The finance minister said 91 per cent of the positions for vidya sahayaks have been filled. “As on March 31, 2021, compared to the 1,19,129 teaching positions approved for standard 1 to 5, a total of 1,11,075 teachers are working. Similarly, compared to the 73,740 positions for standard 6 to 8, a total of 64,467 teachers are working. So, of the total approved positions, 91.5 per cent is filled,” Desai said.

The minister said supplementary demands presented in the legislature on Thursday also included provision for world-class fire brigade services in GIFT City. “GIFT City has buildings that are 62-122 metres in height,” he added.