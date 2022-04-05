BJP youth wing to organise Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav yatra from April 6

To celebrate 75 years of independence, the youth wing of Gujarat BJP is organising a 20-day Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Yatra that will begin on the party’s foundation day on April 6 and culminate in Surat on April 25.

The 3,000-km yatra will be flagged off from Ahmedabad city and will cover 80 assembly constituencies. Addressing a press conference, Gujarat BJP Youth Morcha president Prashant Korat revealed the details and said youth morcha workers will spread the word of 75 years of independence and freedom fighters. Tableau on different themes will be part of the yatra.

Korat said that the yatra will be flagged off from a stadium in Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad city by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil, national president of the party’s youth wing Tejaswi Surya and organising general secretary Ratnakar.

It will first cover North Gujarat followed by Saurashtra, Central Gujarat and then South Gujarat before concluding in Surat.

“750 bikers will join this yatra. It will have 400 welcome points. During 20 days of the yatra, around 150 public meetings will be held,” Korat said.

He added that youth wing workers will visit houses of freedom fighters and soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the country as well as corona warriors . Workers will collect earth from the courtyard of these houses in a copper kalash, details of which will be made available as yatra concludes.

Replying to queries from media persons, Korat said that the yatra has nothing to do with the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections,