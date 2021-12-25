Gujarat: BJP to organise youth outreach programme

As part of a Yuva Mitra Abhiyan to be organised between December 25 and January 12, the youth wing of BJP, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), will carry out a huge youth outreach programme in the state, the organisation’s president for Gujarat Prashant Korat said.

In a press press conference organised here, Korat said that the campaign will be carried out between December 25 (birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajapayee) and January 12 (birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand) in three phases.

The decision to organise the outreach programme comes amid the controversy over the alleged question paper leak of the head clerk examination and the subsequent arrest of 18 persons in connection with the incident.

In reply to a question if the recent paper leak controversy will prove to be any hindrance in attracting youths towards the party, Korat said that the current youth of the country has been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ideology of BJP.

He added that the state government has already taken strict action against the culprits of paper leak while also giving assurance that those involved in the paper leak will be given such punishment that nobody will think of committing such an act in future. “So, the present day youth has trust and confidence in BJP government that it is only this government which can catch such criminals.”

In the first phase of the programme, Korat said, BJYM workers will contact new voters and make them well wishers and voters of the party. It will also join new youths to the party through the medium of Youth Chala Booth campaign.

In the second phase of the campaign between January 1 and 7, youths will be reached out at various places like schools, colleges, tuition classes, universities, malls etc. and be made Yuva Mitra for the party.

In the third phase — between January 8 and 12 — the BJYM will be holding Youth Sammelan each in eight municipal corporations and rest of the assembly constituencies in districts.

Korat said that the party will appoint total 3,600 Yuva Vistarak who will go and do the work on the campaign in all the 182 assembly constituencies. In each constituency, there will be two set of Yuva Vistarak; one who are Sthanik (locals) and the other who are Pravasi (touring).