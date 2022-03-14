Gujarat: BJP sounds poll bugle

Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president C R Paatil launched an initiative to write ‘Wall Slogans’ and make ‘Wall Paintings’ near Airport Circle in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, marking the beginning of BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections.

As part of the initiative, Paatil wrote slogans like “Modi nu Gujarat and Gujarat na Modi (Modi’s Gujarat and Gujarat’s Modi)”, “Gujarat chhe Makkam, BJP Sathe Adikham (Gujarat is firmly with BJP)” and “Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Prayas, Sauno Vishwas (Everyone’s collaboration, development, effort and trust)”.

An official release from the party stated that by writing these slogans on the wall, Paatil sounded the party’s election bugle while adding that party workers are prepared to win all 182 seats. Quoting Paatil the release said, “Today, party workers have launched the Wall Painting and Wall Slogan programme from Surat and Karnavati (Ahmedabad). Works done by BJP in the last five years will be taken to the public…BJP will do election campaigning through all new and modern methods to reach out to the janata-janardan (voters).”