Gujarat: BJP MLA Babubhai Jamnadas Patel appointed president of Umiya Mata temple

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Daskroi constituency Babubhai Jamnadas Patel has been appointed as the president of Shri Umiya Mataji Sansthan trust that manages the affairs of the Umiya Mata temple in Unjha of Mehsana district.

The temple of Goddess Umyia, the reigning deity of Kadva Patidar – the sub-caste group of the Patidar community, is considered the highest religious place of the community in Gujarat.

The Daskroi MLA was unanimously elected as president of the trust in the meeting of the trust’s executive at Unjha on Sunday.

Secretary of the trust Dilip Patel said that initially there were two contenders for the top post of the temple trust — Babubhai Patel and Prahladbhai Patel. But Prahladbhai withdrew his name following which Babubhai was elected unanimously. Babubhai, popularly known as BJP among his supporters, has replaced Manibhai Patel, who is popularly known as Mummy among Kadva Patidars in Gujarat.