Gujarat: BJP medical cell launches helpline for Covid patients

Tuesday, January 11, 2022
By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
January 12, 2022 4:01:33 am
Medical Cell convener Dharmendra Gajjar said that they have formed a task force of 50-70 doctors in each district and municipal corporations to provide guidance to Covid-19 patients free of cost. (Representational)

The Medical Cell of the Gujarat BJP on Tuesday launched a helpline number to provide guidance to Covid-19 patients by specialist doctors.

The number +919408216170 was launched in the presence of Health minister Rushikesh Patel, BJP state general secretaries Rajni Patel and Vinod Chavda, Minister of State for Health Nimisha Suthar and other senior party leaders.

Medical Cell convener Dharmendra Gajjar said that they have formed a task force of 50-70 doctors in each district and municipal corporations to provide guidance to Covid-19 patients free of cost. He added that around 2,500 doctors have got themselves registered for providing the service under the helpline.

