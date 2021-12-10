Gujarat BJP to celebrate inauguration of renovated Kashi Vishwanath Dham

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the renovated Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Uttar Pradesh on December 13, Gujarat BJP has made elaborate plans to celebrate the occasion in the state.

As part of the planning of the Gujarat BJP, the party workers, sadhu-saints and prominent personalities will participate in programmes to be organised at 579 taluka centres, 41 district level centres and villages where there is a Shiv temple on December 13.

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil and Convener of ‘Divya Kashi, Bhavya Kashi’ initiative Gordhan Zadaphia addressed a press conference to make the party plans public about the celebration.

As per the planning, the inauguration of the temple, under the ‘Divya Kashi, Bhavya Kashi’ programme, will be live telecast on LED screens at 579 taluka centres and 41 district-level centres. Similarly, live telecast of the same programme on Doordarshan will also be streamed on television sets at villages having Shiv temple in the state. Also, a programme to perform Jalabhishek will also be held at such temples by party workers.

Zadaphia said that around 48 sadhu-saints and 28 leading personalities of Gujarat are also expected to attend the function in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the renovation project of Kashi, Paatil claimed that it was necessary since it sustained a lot of damage in the times of Mughals. He added that due to the haphazard planning of Kashi, people were not able to see the Ganga river even after it is situated on the banks of the river.

“To turn all this mismanagement into management, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had resolved and started work after being elected in 2014,” Paatil said.

He also said that after Sardar Patel, it was Modi who has given a facelift to Somnath temple and the area around it.

Paatil said that apart from development, the Prime Minister has also given attention to the development of pilgrimage centres such as the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

When asked if the BJP was trying to put on a Hindutva show ahead of elections in UP and other states, Zadaphia said, “When the foundation stone for Ramjanmabhoomi was laid following a verdict of the Supreme Court, there was no election. We do not do election oriented politics; we do politics of sanskar.”