Gujarat BJP ‘hopes’ to collect Rs 200 cr ahead of elections

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections due later this year, state BJP has decided to collect Chuntani Sahyog Nidhi (Election Assistance Fund) from party workers and well wishers, hoping to collect at least Rs 200 crore through the initiative.

The decision was taken at a one-day meeting of the state executive at party headquarters Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar on Monday under the leadership of state president CR Paatil.

In the meeting, Gujarat BJP prepared a roadmap for its various programmes for the assembly elections. The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and co-incharge of Gujarat party unit, Sudhir Gupta, among others.

The state unit of the BJP has also decided to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s eight years in office on May 30 through a campaign.

The meeting was held following the party’s two-day Chintan Shivir held recently near Bavla in Ahmedabad district and a high-level meeting of top leaders in Jaipur. Following the state executive meeting, the party has decided to collect ‘Chuntani Sahyog Nidhi (Election Assistance Fund)’ from party workers and well wishers.

A senior party leader said that no specific target has been set for the fund, but it is hoping to collect at least Rs 200 crore through this initiative. The donations will be accepted only through cheques, the leader said. Sources said that the party has asked its senior members to lay special focus on OBC, SC and ST communities ahead of the assembly elections.

Quoting Paatil, a party release cited Par-Tapi-Narmada interlinking project adding that the CM has announced to scrap the project. “This project was quite beneficial to the tribal population, but Congress opposed the same while misguiding the tribals. The project has been scrapped while honouring the feelings of the tribal brothers and sisters,” Paatil was quoted as saying in the release.

The release also stated that Paatil has asked party workers to stay active on social media. In an apparent reference to the Aam Admi Party (AAP), it alleged that in coming days one party will spread a lot of rumours on social media. When the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is completing eight years in office on May 30, the Gujarat unit has announced celebration of the same till June 15.

It has also been decided that more than 12,000 workers of the party will go till booth level across the state to spread the word about welfare works done by the party.