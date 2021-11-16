Gujarat BJP chief Paatil launches organ donation campaign

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil and Dilip Deshmukh, a prominent name among organ donors, Tuesday launched a chariot – Angdaan Rath – as part of an organ donation awareness campaign. A short film and various posters for public awareness on organ donation were also released at the initiative by Angdaan Charitable Trust.

“Organ donation and body donation are two different things and it is necessary to understand the difference between the two. In our country, after death, body donation is being done in good proportion. However, there is very little awareness about organ donation. Eye donation after a person’s death has become a natural process in our country… Six to seven life-saving organs such as kidney, heart, lungs, intestine and liver can give someone a new life. Many other organs like eyes, skin, bones, etc can also be utilised. Any person can be given a new life through transplantation. Currently, over three lakh people are awaiting organ donation in the country,” Deshmukh stated in the official release.

Through the Angdaan Rath, workers of the Angdaan Charitable Trust will carry out a campaign from village to village and house to house. The audio of Prime Minister Narendra Modi explaining the importance of organ donation during his Mann ki Baat will also be played during the chariot campaign, apart from distributing pamphlets on the subject.

Posters promoting organ donation will also be pasted at more than 900 hospitals in the state. Three different posters on this were also released by Paatil on the occasion.