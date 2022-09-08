Gujarat BJP chief launches drive to connect party with digital volunteers

Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil Wednesday launched BJP Digital Volunteer/Warrior Campaign, a drive to connect digital volunteers with the party.

The campaign will commence from Wednesday and go on till September 22. People who are not formal members of the party but who feel connected with its ideology can work online for the party and give their suggestions. Paatil said the campaign has been launched with the target of having one lakh volunteers/warriors. Such people can call a number given by the party to get connected as a digital volunteer/warrior.

So far, Gujarat BJP has more than 1.13 crore primary members and more than 80 lakh page committee members, Paatil said.