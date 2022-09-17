Gujarat BJP announces fortnight of service to celebrate PM’s birthday

Gujarat BJP on Friday announced a fortnight of service to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, which falls on Saturday.

Gujarat BJP vice-president Gordhan Zadaphia in a press conference said that blood donation camps will be organised in each of the mandals (blocks) in the state to create a world record of collecting maximum blood units on Saturday.

As part of the celebration, Zadaphia said, an exhibition of paintings of Modi prepared by an Indian, but Dubai-based artist Akbar Saheb will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at Ravi Shankar Art Gallery in Ahmedabad. The same paintings will be exhibited in other cities like Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot.

He added that the Kisan Morcho of the party will carry out an initiative which has been named as Namo Kisan Panchayat under which party workers will go to 14,500 villages on a specially designed two- wheeler while holding dialogues with farmers there and giving them information about pro-farmers initiatives taken by the BJP governments in Centre and Gujarat.

The initiative will be launched by party president J P Nadda on September 20 at a place around Gandhinagar. It will be continued till September 30 covering all 182 assembly constituencies.

On September 21, at 750 different locations in the state, women in the age group between 13-20 will be tested for their haemoglobin level. Those women having low haemoglobin level will be provided tablets.

On September 25 – the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay — information will be provided to people about the life and works of Upadhyay.

On the same day, gathering of women from the Scheduled Caste will be held under the Nari Shakti Vandana initiative.

Similarly, mega medical diagnosis camp by super speciality doctors will be held in all 40 assembly constituencies of Gujarat reserved for Scheduled Caste or Schedule Tribe communities.

On October 1, Union minister Smriti Irani will hold a dialogue with women under Hello Kamal Shakti initiative to be held at Gujarat University Convention Centre in Ahmedabad.

On October 1 and 2, special cleanliness campaign will be held in the entire state. On October 2, all the elected and organisational members of BJP will buy khadi.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers in Surat west constituency will give discounts on different products starting from 20 to 100 per cent to customers, on the occasion of Modi’s birthday.

Southern Gujarat Hotel and Restaurant Association has also come up with 10 to 25 per cent discount offer on different dishes and products.

State Minister and BJP MLA from Surat West Purnesh Modi, said, “The birthday of Prime minister Narendra Modi will be celebrated as Sewa day in Surat. On this day 72 different programmes have been organized in Surat West constituency. The shopkeepers have come up with discount offers for the customers.”

“We also will felicitate 72 sweepers, provide notebooks and stationaries to 72 children who had lost their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic, provide lunch to 72 physically challenged persons and plant trees at 72 places,” he added.