Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel’s new Cabinet takes oath, first meeting at 4 pm

Newly sworn-in Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s new Cabinet took oath at the Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar on Thursday. This comes at a time when the BJP has been fighting protests by several ministers of the outgoing government who were informed that they would not be a part of the new council of ministers.
The first meeting of the new Cabinet is scheduled to take place at 4 pm today.
Vijay Rupani had resigned without protest and Bhupendra Patel had taken charge without any opposition earlier this week. The oath ceremony took place this afternoon at 1.30 at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. “The swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet of CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp will take place tomorrow, September 16, 2021 at 1.30 pm at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar,” the CM’s office had tweeted on Wednesday.
This comes hours after Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi resigned from his post. “Rajendra Trivedi has by writing under his hand, resigned from the office of the Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly with effect from September 16, 2021 forenoon. Therefore, the Office of the Speaker in the Assembly has become vacant from September 16, 2021, forenoon,” the notification issued by D M Patel, the secretary of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, read.
He, however, was among the 24 ministers to take oath on Thursday.
Following are the list of Cabinet and Ministers of State:
Cabinet Ministers
Rajendra Trivedi – Ravpura
Jitu Vaghani – Bhavnagar West
Rishikesh Patel – Visnagar
Purnesh Modi – Surat
Raghavji Patel – Jamnagar
Kanu Desai – Pardi
Kiritsinh Rana – Limbdi
Naresh Patel (ST) – Gandevi
Pradip Parmar (SC) – Asarva
Arjunsinh Chauhan – Mehmdavad
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
Harsh Sanghvi – Majura
Jagdish Panchal – Nikol
Brijesh Merja – Morbi
Jitu Chaudhary (ST) – Kaprada
Manisha Vakil (SC) – Vadodara City
Ministers of State
Mukesh Patel – Olpad
Nimisha Suthar (ST) – Motvahadaf
Arvind Raiyani – Rajkot (East)
Kuber Dindor (ST) – Santrampur
Kirtisinh Vaghela – Kankrej
Gajendra Parmar – Prantij
Raghavji Makwana – Mahuva
Vinod Moradia – Katargam
Devabhai Malam – Keshod
