Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel’s new Cabinet takes oath, first meeting at 4 pm

Newly sworn-in Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s new Cabinet took oath at the Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar on Thursday. This comes at a time when the BJP has been fighting protests by several ministers of the outgoing government who were informed that they would not be a part of the new council of ministers.

The first meeting of the new Cabinet is scheduled to take place at 4 pm today.

Vijay Rupani had resigned without protest and Bhupendra Patel had taken charge without any opposition earlier this week. The oath ceremony took place this afternoon at 1.30 at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. “The swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet of CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp will take place tomorrow, September 16, 2021 at 1.30 pm at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar,” the CM’s office had tweeted on Wednesday.

This comes hours after Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi resigned from his post. “Rajendra Trivedi has by writing under his hand, resigned from the office of the Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly with effect from September 16, 2021 forenoon. Therefore, the Office of the Speaker in the Assembly has become vacant from September 16, 2021, forenoon,” the notification issued by D M Patel, the secretary of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, read.

He, however, was among the 24 ministers to take oath on Thursday.

Following are the list of Cabinet and Ministers of State:

Cabinet Ministers

Rajendra Trivedi – Ravpura

Jitu Vaghani – Bhavnagar West

Rishikesh Patel – Visnagar

Purnesh Modi – Surat

Raghavji Patel – Jamnagar

Kanu Desai – Pardi

Kiritsinh Rana – Limbdi

Naresh Patel (ST) – Gandevi

Pradip Parmar (SC) – Asarva

Arjunsinh Chauhan – Mehmdavad

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Harsh Sanghvi – Majura

Jagdish Panchal – Nikol

Brijesh Merja – Morbi

Jitu Chaudhary (ST) – Kaprada

Manisha Vakil (SC) – Vadodara City

Ministers of State

Mukesh Patel – Olpad

Nimisha Suthar (ST) – Motvahadaf

Arvind Raiyani – Rajkot (East)

Kuber Dindor (ST) – Santrampur

Kirtisinh Vaghela – Kankrej

Gajendra Parmar – Prantij

Raghavji Makwana – Mahuva

Vinod Moradia – Katargam

Devabhai Malam – Keshod