Gujarat Assembly: Congress members stage walkout after senior MLA Punja Vansh is suspended

Congress members staged a walkout from the Gujarat Assembly on Friday after the party’s senior MLA Punja Vansh was suspended from the House for seven days.

The decision to suspend the MLA was taken after Pankaj Desai, chief whip of the BJP in the state legislature, moved a motion to suspend Vansh for seven days for “unparliamentary utterances” against Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi during the Question Hour. The motion was moved after the second business of the day was called in which, under Rule 116, Vansh was to draw the attention of the government about the Pakistan Marine Security Agency kidnapping 30 fishermen from the state.

Moving the motion, Desai said, “During the Question Hour, member of the Opposition Punja Vansh used unparliamentary language and dented the dignity of the legislature. So I move a motion to suspend him from the House for seven days.” The motion was seconded by Education Minister Jitu Vaghani.

Congress MLAs including Paresh Dhanani and C J Chavda were among those who opposed the move. “It is unfortunate that the government moves a motion after you have pronounced an order on the issue. Our MLA was merely reacting to the language used by the Home Minister in the House. But after your intervention, he expressed regret. Still the government is targeting Opposition members,” Dhanani said, addressing the Speaker.

During the Question Hour, Speaker Nimaben Acharya had asked Vansh to express regret and take back his words after Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi suggested that the MLA should be suspended. The MLA later expressed regret.

Defending his colleague, Congress MLA and the party’s chief whip Chavda claimed that the government was trying to silence a senior MLA who is known to raise people’s issues in the legislature.

Speaking on the issue, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, “We accept that we are new ministers. Punja Vansh is a senior MLA and we come to the legislature expecting to learn something from him, but he called me a ‘tapori’ (thug). I do not have a problem, but he accused me of using the language of a tapori in the House. I request that my video recording be replayed and if I have used any unparliamentary language, then I am ready to accept any decision taken by you.”

The Speaker said the language used by Vansh was unacceptable. “Even while taking back his words, he used objectionable words and so I feel that the proposal brought by chief whip Pankajbhai is appropriate,” Acharya said before putting the motion to vote. The MLA was suspended after a voice vote.