Gujarat Assembly Chaudhary, Bharwad named BJP’s Speaker, Deputy Speaker candidates

The Gujarat BJP Thursday declared Shankar Chaudhary and Jetha Bharwad as its candidates for the posts of Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively in the 15th Gujarat Assembly.

The election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker is scheduled on December 20, a day after the new Assembly convenes on December 19. In a statement, state BJP media cell convener Yagnesh Dave said the party has picked Chaudhary and Bharwad for the two top posts in the Assembly.

The BJP registered history by winning 156 of the total 182 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections. With the BJP having an unprecedented majority, Chaudhary and Bharwad are set to be elected as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

On the first day of the new Assembly on December 19, the newly elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) are scheduled to be administered oath by Protem Speaker Yogesh Patel.

Chaudhary (52) has been elected from the Tharad constituency of Banaskantha after defeating sitting Congress MLA Gulabsinh Rajput. He is also the chairman of Banas Dairy and was the health minister in the Anandiben Patel government.

In 2017, Chaudhary had lost to Congress’s Geniben Thakor from the Vav constituency of Banaskantha district. The senior BJP leader had contested his first election from the Radhanpur constituency against then Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela in 1997. However, he lost to Vaghela. But in 1998, he got elected from the same seat in the general elections of the Assembly.

Bharwad (72), another senior BJP legislator, was elected from the Shehra constituency of Panchmahal district. He was the Deputy Speaker in the 14th Gujarat Assembly as well. Bharwad is also the chairman of Panchmahal Dairy.

In 2012, both Chaudhary and Bharwad had landed in a controversy when media reports alleged they were watching porn inside the Gujarat Assembly. The two had denied the allegations even as the then Speaker Ganpat Vasava ordered a probe into the episode. Tthe two were later given a clean chit after a Forensic Science Laboratory report.