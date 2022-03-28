Gujarat assembly adjourned after Congress MLAs protest over alleged paper leak

The Gujarat Legislative Assembly was adjourned for 15 minutes on Monday after the opposition Congress demanded a discussion on an alleged paper leak during the forest guard recruitment examination held on Sunday.

Congress MLA Punja Vansh raised a point of order and said it was for the 14th time a paper leak was happening in recruitment exams conducted by the state government. Speaker Nimaben Acharya disallowed the request saying the MLA needed to submit a separate notice to discuss the issue in the House where the annual budget session is scheduled to end on March 31.

The Congress MLAs stood up from their seats and displayed posters in connection with the alleged paper leak. Later they shouted slogans against the BJP government and rushed to the well. As they began squatting on the floor of the House, Speaker Acharya said display of posters, shouting slogans are not permitted in the House. She ordered the sergeants to take the MLAs present in the well of the House outside.

As the chaos continued, the Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes. Earlier in the day, Congress MLAs staged a protest outside the assembly on the issue of the alleged paper leak.

On Sunday, aspirants across the state appeared for the forest guard recruitment exam around 12 pm. Hardly an hour into the exam, pictures of an answer key surfaced on social media. According to the police, one of the candidates at a centre in Mehsana was allegedly caught by the invigilator with an answer key paper. The centre was identified as Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Unava village under Unjha tehsil.

The Mehsana police claimed that they have detained six people from the exam centre and claimed it to be a “copying” case rather than a paper leak.