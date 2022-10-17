Gujarat govt announces 2 free cylinders under PMUY, 38 lakh households to benefit

The Gujarat government Monday announced plans to provide two domestic cylinders to around 38 lakh gas connection holders covered under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) in the state free of cost. It also announced reducing Value Added Tax (VAT) on Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by 10 per cent.

The twin decisions are likely to provide financial benefits worth Rs 1,650 crore to the poor and middle-class families in the state, stated government spokesperson and senior minister Jitu Vaghani and Finance Minister Kanu Desai.

An official release stated that the move to provide two free cylinders per year will bring in a financial relief of Rs 650 crore to 38 lakh families in the state that are covered under PMUY.

About the reduction of 10 per cent VAT on PNG and CNG, the release stated that it will result in CNG prices dropping by around Rs 6-7 per kg and that of PNG by around Rs 5 to Rs 5.50 per cubic metre. There are more than 14 lakh CNG vehicle owners, including nearly 4.50 lakh auto-rickshaw owners, in the state.