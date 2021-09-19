Gujarat: Accused in farmhouse owner murder case still absconding

Two days after a 56-year-old farmhouse owner was allegedly shot dead during a late-night party he was hosting in Gandhinagar, following a quarrel broke between inebriated friends on September 17 night, the accused are yet to be arrested.

An FIR under the Prohibition Act was also filed against eight persons, including the deceased, for hosting and attending the liquor party at Samrajya Farmhouse in the Sargasan area of Gandhinagar where the incident took place.

According to police, the deceased, Pravinbhai Maniya, a resident of Sargasan in Gandhinagar, was hosting the party for his seven friends at the farmhouse around 8.30 pm on Friday when the friends entered a verbal spat over who can throw a better party. The duel escalated when one of the attendees, Jaydipsinh Gohil, took out his licensed gun and shot Maniya around 10.30 pm. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

It was Tarunsinh Zala, one of the invitees, who allegedly triggered the spat, police said. Zala and Gohil have been named as accused in the FIR for the murder and Arms Act at sector 7 police station.

According to police, Gohil has a travel-related business in the Bopal area of Ahmedabad and Zala owns cafes on the Bopal-Ambli road whereas the victim Maniya was involved in “land-related business”, said the police.

Speaking to The Indian Express, MK Rana, deputy superintendent of police, Gandhinagar, said, “The accused Gohil and Zala are absconding and multiple teams have been made to nab them. Additionally, an FIR under sections of the Prohibition Act was also filed at sector 7 police station against all eight persons for being part of the liquor party.”

In the FIR, police have shown two Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottles seized from the farmhouse.