Gujarat: 33% posts in govt engineering, diploma colleges lying vacant

As many as 33 per cent posts in government degree engineering and diploma colleges in Gujarat are lying vacant, data tabled by the state government in the Assembly on Tuesday revealed.

Against 6,749 total sanctioned posts across both 31 government polytechnic diploma colleges (3,995) and 16 government degree engineering colleges (2,754), over 2,200 are lying vacant.

As on December 12, 2021, a total of 2,230 posts across class 1-4 cadres are lying vacant in government degree (952) and diploma colleges (1,278).

Among the 16 engineering colleges in the state, L D College of Engineering in Ahmedabad has the highest number of vacant posts across three cadres.

In Class-1, against the sanctioned posts of 98, 38 posts are lying vacant. Similarly, against 127 Class-3 sanctioned posts 87 are lying vacant and 77 posts against a sanctioned of 96 are lying vacant in Class-4 category.

The state of vacant posts alone is not ailing the diploma and degree engineering colleges in Gujarat but also the number of seats going vacant due to non-takers.

The data tabled in the Assembly Tuesday revealed that in last two years a total of over 1.19 lakh seats have gone vacant in both diploma and degree engineering colleges across government, grant-in-aid and self financed colleges.

When compiled, the data, which came as response to various questions raised in the Assembly, revealed 5,921 seats were not filled in the year 2020 in government polytechnic colleges. Similarly, in government degree engineering colleges, 2,377 seats were vacant in 2020. However, this dropped down marginally to 5,110 and 1,942 respectively in 2021.

The highest non-takers have been in self financed colleges. In 2020 against 21,920 seats filled, 21,123 were vacant in polytechnic institutes. In 2021, the status of filled seats were 24,229 and vacant seats as 20,371.

Similarly, in 2020 in private degree engineering colleges, 19,141 seats were filled while 33,541 seats were vacant. In 2021, against 26,912 filled seats 28,758 were vacant.