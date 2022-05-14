Gujarat: 250 professors from 8 varsities join BJP

Around 250 professors from eight universities of Gujarat joined BJP at party state headquarters Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar Friday in the presence of party state president C R Paatil. Also present on the occasion was Mahendra Padaliya who is convenor of the party’s Education Cell.

Speaking on the occasion, Padaliya welcomed all the professors and said that on the front of education, certain false propaganda is being circulated. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, very good work is being done in education including the new education policy.

Those who joined BJP included president of Gujarat State Principals’ Association Jayvantsinh Sarvaiya, Kamlesh Patel from Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University, Kripalsinh Parmar and Naransinh Dodiya from Saurashtra University and R S Patel from Gujarat University.