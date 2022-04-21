Gujarat: 12 more arrested for clashes in Khambhat

Days after communal clashes erupted in Khambhat town of Anand during Ram Navami procession that resulted in the death of one person, police arrested 12 more accused on Tuesday and Wednesday. With this, 21 have been arrested in the case so far.

Clashes erupted between two communities during Ram Navami procession in Shakarpur village under Khambhat of Anand on April 10. Kanhaiya Lal Rana, 57, a resident of Chatari Bazar in Khambhat town died during the incident.

Two days later, police arrested nine accused from Shakarpur village for allegedly throwing stones at the procession. Police also claimed that the accused, under a pre-planned conspiracy, attacked the procession, “to ensure that no such yatra takes place in future”.

The local administration then razed eight kiosks and shops in Shakarpur village allegedly belonging to the accused, in an “anti-encroachment drive”.

On Wednesday, Anand police arrested six accused, all residents of Shakarpur, for throwing stones at the procession. On Tuesday, another six accused were arrested.

The 12 accused have been identified as Altaf Hussain Malek, Mohammad Nishat Malek, Mohammad Shoeb Malek, Mohammad Tufail Malek, Faizal Hussain Malek, Ikthiyar Hussain Malek, Jamshed Khan Pathan, Majid Malek, Parvez Khan Pathan, Tehbaz Hussain Malek, Wajid Hussain Malek and Mahmad Shafique Malek — all residents of Shakarpur.

“Based on the information provided, the 12 accused who were among the 61 accused booked in the FIR for stone-pelting the procession, were arrested by police,” said RN Khant, inspector, Khambhat city police station.