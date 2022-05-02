scorecardresearch
Monday, May 02, 2022
Gujarat: 2 tremors hit Gir Somnath, locals run out of homes; no casualty

The first tremor of 4.0 magnitude was recorded at 6.58 am, with its epicentre 13 km north-northeast of the Talala village.

May 2, 2022
Residents of the Talala village, located 25 km from the district headquarters Veraval, woke up from sleep and ran out of their homes after experiencing the tremors.

Two successive tremors of 4 and 3.2 magnitude jolted a village in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district on Monday morning, officials said.

Residents of the Talala village, located 25 km from the district headquarters Veraval, woke up from sleep and ran out of their homes after experiencing the tremors, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, according to the district administration.

The first tremor of 4.0 magnitude was recorded at 6.58 am, with its epicentre 13 km north-northeast of the Talala village, the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

Another tremor of 3.2 intensity, the epicentre of which was nine km north-northeast of Talala, was recorded at 7.04 am, the ISR in a statement.

