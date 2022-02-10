GSSSB postpones Binsachivalay clerk exam

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) on Wednesday postponed the examination for the recruitment of Binsachivalay Clerk (Non-secretariat Clerk) and Office Assistant that was scheduled to be held on February 13.

The board issued a statement late Wednesday stating that the examination has been postponed due to “administrative reasons”. It added that the new date for the examination will be declared shortly.

The examination was held earlier in November 2019. However, it was cancelled in December that year following protests from job aspirants over paper leak.

Later, the GSSSB declared to hold the re-examination on February 13. Chairman of GSSSB Asit Vora recently resigned from his post.