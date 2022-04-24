GSSSB conducts written tests for Non-Secretariat clerk and office assistant posts

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB), on Sunday, conducted written examinations for close to 4,000 posts of Non-Secretariat Clerk and Office Assistant in a “smooth and hassle free” manner across the state.

The examination was held across 3,243 in 32 districts of the state. A total of 10,45,459 candidates had registered for the examination out of which 4,01,423 sat for it.

Additional Chief Secretary (General Administration Department) and Chairman of GSSSB A K Rakesh informed the smooth and hassle free conduct of the examination on social media.

In his post, Rakesh said, “My sincere thanks and appreciation for officials of GSSSB, GPSC, District and Police Administration as well as District Education Office for smooth and hassle free conduct of the exam.”

The recruitment examination for nearly 4,000 posts was held in November 2019. However, following large scale protests by job aspirants alleging paper leak, the government appointed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a probe,

The SIT confirmed allegations of a leak, following which the exam was cancelled in December 2019.

It was then rescheduled to February 13 this year. However, with change of head of the board – Rakesh replacing his predecessor Asit Vora, a political appointee – the examination was again postponed to design and implement new Standard Operating Procedure. It was eventually held on Sunday.