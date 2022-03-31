Govt yet to recover Rs 49 L bond amount from MBBS graduates

The Gujarat government is yet to recover Rs 49.35 lakh bond amount from 1,155 doctors who graduated from government medical colleges, according to data tabled in the state Assembly in response to questions by Congress MLAs on Wednesday.

It revealed that 1,730 doctors who completed their MBBS from government medical colleges in 2019 and 2020 were offered appointments but did not report to duty. Even after one year, 1,630 of these doctors did not report to their appointed healthcare facilities.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Highlighting the “missing” doctors, the data revealed that 1,155 such non-reported doctors are yet to deposit their bond amount that comes out to be a total of Rs 49,35,00,000.

The districwise breakup shows that such numbers are high in tribal districts, with the highest number of “absent” doctors in Dahod district where 269 doctors have not reported and were yet to deposit the bond amount totalling up to Rs 12,26,00,000.

This is followed by another tribal district of Chhota Udepur where 180 doctors failed to report and the bond of Rs 8,09,00,000 is yet to be paid. Another tribal district of Narmada and Panchmahal record 94 and 68 doctors, respectively.

As many as 102 doctors in Kutch and 65 in Banaskantha account for a pending bond amount of Rs 4,05,00,000 and Rs 2,34,00,000 respectively.

In February 2021, the Gujarat HC had directed that “police will not involve” when over 300 MBBS doctors challenged a November 2020 notification issued by the Gujarat health commissioner directing 925 medical students, who had cleared MBBS but had not yet appeared for their compulsory rural bond service, to present themselves for service before the Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner for Covid-19 duty. In 2020 also, such deployment was challenged before the Gujarat HC, which the court had refused to entertain.

Medical college fees

As per state government records, the annual fee of a government medical college for the year 2019-’20 and 2020-’21 was Rs 25,000. This is against Rs 3 lakh (under state quota), Rs 8.25 lakh under the management quota and 20,000 USD under NRI seats in the granted-GMERS-medical colleges for these two years.