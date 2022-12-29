scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Govt to start water conservation plan by Feb 2023

Under NEP, on 10 days, students of Class 6-8 will be given live experience of various vocations, including banking

The objective of the campaign is to expand water conservation capacity, bring up groundwater levels, strengthen irrigation facilities, increase agriculture production and check water wastage, stated the release.

The Gujarat government has decided to start water conservation initiative, Sujalam Suflam Abhiyan, from February 2023 against March-April planned earlier. A decision in this regard was taken at the weekly Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday, said an official release quoting the spokesperson of the government and senior minister Rushikesh Patel.

The initiative was launched by the government in May 2018, and so far, five legs of the same have been completed.

Under the campaign, the government has completed 74,510 works of water conservation across the state that has resulted in increase in conservation capacity by 86,199 lakh cubic feet, said the release. In all, 26,981 village ponds have been deepened under the initiative, it added. In 2022, 17,812 works were completed, which had employment of 20.81 lakh human days.

The Cabinet has also decided an experimental implementation of New Education Policy of the Centre by providing 10 bag-less days to students of Class 6-8 next month in two phases.

In the first phase, 491 higher primary schools will have 10 bag-less days in the first week of January. In the second phase, the initiative will be implemented in 1,009 higher primary schools in the latter half of the month.

Under the initiative, on those 10 days, students will be provided live experience of various vocations through visits to banks, industries, universities, and industrial training institutes. An official release stated that Rs 2 crore have been allocated for the initiative, and each school will be allotted Rs 15,000.

In another decision taken at the meeting, the Shramik Annapurana Yojana will be expanded to 28 more kadia nakas (places where labourers gather in search of work), said the release. With the expansion, the scheme will be operational at 51 kadia nakas in the state. Under the scheme, families of construction labourers are provided nutritional food at discounted rate of Rs 5 per person.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 03:54 IST
Pvt sectors invited to collaborate in wildlife conservation

