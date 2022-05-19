scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Govt to give Rs 30 per cattle to trusts under CM scheme

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
May 19, 2022 3:56:10 am
The decision was taken in the meeting of the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Wednesday.(Representational)

The Gujarat government has decided to provide a financial assistance of Rs 30 per cattle to registered trusts in the state under the Mukhyamantri Gaumata Poshan Yojana from April 2022. The decision was taken in the meeting of the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Wednesday.

An official release quoted spokesperson of the government, Jitu Vaghani, as saying that the government has allocated Rs 500 crore in its annual budget for the year for the Mukhyamantri Gaumata Poshan Yojana to be helpful to around 4.42 lakh cattle in various cattle-ponds in the state.

Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav will be on tour of Gujarat from May 23, Vaghani said. During the visit, Yadav will hold discussions with hotel owners, people living in the Gir region and farmers to resolve their issues.

