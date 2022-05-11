Govt shortlists 10,427 candidates for filling 1,660 notary positions

In order to fill 1,660 vacant positions for notary in Gujarat, the state government has shortlisted 10,427 candidates for whom personal interviews will be conducted in Gandhinagar from May 16.

“There are 1,660 vacant positions for notary in Gujarat for which applications were invited. After the scrutiny of these applications, 10,427 candidates have been selected for personal interviews which will be held from May 16,” Law Minister Rajendra Trivedi said.

The government has constituted three boards for the interview process and in the first phase of the process, candidates from the eight districts of Botad, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Narmada, Morbi, Dangs, Tapi and Chotta Udepur will receive call letters.

“The names of candidates will be uploaded on the website of the law department. Once candidates of the first eight districts are covered, names of those from other districts will be uploaded on the website,” the minister added.

The interview will be held in New Sachivalaya at Gandhinagar. Cautioning notaries in the state against cases involving fraudulent power-of-attorney the law minister said, “There are many cases which I have seen where fake power of attorney was used to fraudulent transfer people’s property.”