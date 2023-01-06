Govt ready to provide meal for Rs 5 to workers at big construction sites: Gujarat CM

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Friday urged real estate developers to take advantage of the Annapurna Yojana on their construction sites where workers are in big numbers.

Under the scheme, the state government is providing a meal for Rs 5 to each construction labourer.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the 17th Property Show organised by Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) in Thaltej area of Ahmedabad.

The CM said the state government is currently providing meals to labourers at ‘kadia nakas’ (places where the labourers assemble in search of work) under the scheme.

“If you have a site where workers are in big numbers, we are ready to provide food for them. You take advantage of the scheme. We will ensure the quality of the food,” Patel said.

Under the PM Awas Yojana, more than 1.32 crore houses have been built in the country and 10 lakh of them are in Gujarat, the CM said.

In an indirect reference to the state government scheme to regularise unauthorised constructions in urban areas, the CM said that from now onwards, no one could develop buildings without permission. The CM asked developers to make use of the scheme to regularise unauthorised buildings.

Advertisement

Industry and Labour and Employment Minister Balwantsinh Rajput and Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Jagdish Vishwakarma and others were present.