Govt: Major auto firms violated norms of employing local residents

Major automobiles companies including Suzuki Motors Gujarat Pvt Ltd, Tata Motors, Honda Motorcycles have not been able to meet the labour norms of Gujarat government that mandates employing 85 per cent local residents in their workforce.

Gujarat government in a written reply stated that 16 companies in Ahmedabad district and one industrial unit in Gandhinagar violated the labour norms as on December 31, 2021.

The government was responding to a query posed by Congress MLA from Dhandhuka, Rajesh Gohil.

The government listed out the names of violators in Ahmedabad district which included companies like Honda Motorcycles and Two Wheelers Pvt Ltd, Suzuki Motors Gujarat Pvt Ltd, Ford India Pvt Ltd, Colgate Palmolive, Tata Motors Limited, among others. These firms have their manufacturing plants in Sanand and Vithlapur.

The violating companies in Ahmedabad city includes Central government entities like Airport Authority of India Ltd, Steel Authority of India, Institute of Reservoir Studies (ONGC), Central Warehousing Corporation, Cotton Corporation of India, among others. The only entity violating the labour norms in Gandhinagar district was Grundfos Pumps India Pvt Ltd at Kalol.

The companies have not been able to meet the norm of employing 85 per cent of local residents in their workforce despite the recruitments from within the state.

According to information provide by the companies to the labour department a total of 3.76 lakh local residents were recruited in Ahmedabad district during 2020 and 2021. Similarly, 90,995 local residents were recruited in Gandhinagar during the same period.

The government said it has been writing letters to the erring units and also holding meetings with them. The government also holds recruitment drives to help provide jobs to locals, the

reply stated.