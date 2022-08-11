Govt issues statement on hoisting Tricolour at homes, offices

August 11, 2022 11:59:12 pm
As the central government has announced Har Ghar Tiranga campaign between August 13 and 15, the Gujarat government Thursday issued a statement highlighting the points to be taken care of while hoisting the Tricolour at home and offices under the campaign.
The official statement said that hoisting/use/exhibition of the Tricolour is governed by the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971 and Flag Code of India, 2002.
As per the amended Flag Code, hand-made or machine made Tricolour of polyster, cotton, wool, silk and khadi can be hoisted, the release stated.
It added that a citizen can hoist the Tricolour during day and night.
Subscriber Only Stories
The statement further said that the national flag must be rectangle in shape and of any size, but its length and height must be in the ratio of 3:2.
Whenever the national flag is exhibited then it has to be hoisted clearly at a respectable place. A damaged flag cannot be hoisted. Also, the national flag must not be hoisted with any other flag on the same masthead. As per the flag code, except for the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Governor, the national flag cannot be hoisted by anyone on a vehicle.
No other flag or its cloth can be put besides or higher than the national flag.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish KumarPremium
A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to themPremium
Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'Premium
My India, my Pakistan
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Latest News
Remembering an older generation of Indian chess champions
The Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 is a colonial burden on Goa
Two booked for creating ruckus at Madhya Pradesh temple during Tejasvi Surya’s visit
Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM
Silver Sable: How a “lazy” mason cleared hurdles, built a new home and found a way to beat Kenyans at steeplechase
Sena’s call to appoint Danve as LoP in Council: Ajit Pawar meets Uddhav, advises him to consult allies before taking major decisions
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turkey ties?
Punjab Cabinet approves fund to create health, education infrastructure
Your Daily Wrap: CBI arrests Mamata’s close aide, SC calls electoral freebies ‘serious issue’; and more
Co-accused of Telgi in petrol adulteration case gets 5 days’ imprisonment
Roller coaster crash at German amusement park injures 34