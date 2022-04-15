Govt increases income limit for backward communities to avail benefits

The Gujarat government on Thursday increased the income limit for people from the Scheduled Castes, economically backward communities, minorities and Socially & Economically Backward Communities (SEBC) to avail benefits of educational and individualistic schemes to Rs 6 lakh.

An official release quoting Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Pradeep Parmar announced this while referring the decision as a “gift” to the people of these communities on the occasion of birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

The release said that following the increased limit, around one lakh more people will be able to take benefits of the welfare schemes and it will cause additional burden of Rs 50 crore on the state government.