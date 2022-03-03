Governor hails Ahmedabad blasts verdict; speech cut short by Cong ruckus

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat made a mention of the death sentence handed out to 38 accused in the serial blast cases by a specially designated court in Ahmedabad in his address to the state assembly at the start of the budget session Wednesday. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah under whose leadership a special police team investigated the cases in Gujarat.

The special court had convicted 49 persons while acquitting 28 in the July 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case.

“The then Chief Minister Narendrabhai Modi and Home Minister Amitbhai Shah took the incident seriously and after due diligence, they decided such type of terrorist activities must be stopped, not only in Gujarat but across the country. Under the leadership of Narendrabhai Modi, the government of Gujarat formed a special police team to find out criminals of this heinous crime. The police team made an intense investigation and on the basis of the same, a designated court conducted trial of the case in which 49 accused have been convicted; 38 have been awarded death sentence and 11 have been awarded life imprisonment (till they are alive). Investigation and the subsequent judgment has ensured that anti-national terrorist activities will not be tolerated and all the people associated with it will face stern action,” the speech read.

Meanwhile, Devvrat had to cut short his address to the state assembly Wednesday after members from the opposition Congress created a ruckus by raising slogans on various issues against the BJP government. The governor was delivering his customary speech to the House on the first day of the budget session Wednesday.

As soon as the governor began his speech recalling Mahatma Gandhi, Virji Thummar, Congress legislator from Lathi constituency of Amreli district, interrupted and requested the governor to ask BJP to stop eulogising Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Gandhi.

However, the governor continued his address without getting distracted by this. Soon, a number of Congress MLAs rose from their seats demanding the resignation of Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, over various issues such as drug smuggling, paper leaks in government recruitment examinations, corruption etc. Many Congress MLAs also held placards while raising slogans against the ruling party and demanded fair compensation to the kin of Covid-19 victims.

As the Congress legislators continued creating the chaos, the governor cut short his speech and left the House in five minutes. A copy of the governor’s speech was laid on the table of the House and it was deemed to be delivered.

In his speech, Devvrat highlighted various achievements and people-oriented schemes of the state government.