Governor Acharya Devvrat says Gujarat’s inclusive development is shining like sun

Describing Gujarat as a competent and model state in “all aspects of human development and people’s well-being,” Governor Acharya Devvrat told the Assembly on Thursday that “inclusive development of Gujarat is shining like the sun”.

“Gujarat has become a model state of the country by following the slogan of Sauno Sath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishvas and Sauno Prayas for the last two decades. There is not a single sector where we have not achieved new milestones. Gujarat has become the utmost competent and model state, leading other states in all aspects of human development and people’s well-being,” Devvrat said addressing the first day of the budget session.

The state has been receiving “benefits of the double-engine government for the past nine years,” according to the governor. “The government of Gujarat takes care of every class, be it small or big, and it is devoted to socio-economic upliftment of all classes,” he said.

“When the inclusive development of Gujarat is shining like the sun, we have to take the development journey of Gujarat far ahead under the leadership of the prime minister. Having shaped Gujarat as a self-reliant and developed state, we have to contribute to making India self-reliant and developed,” he said.

Also Read | Congress denied Leader of Opposition post in Gujarat Assembly

Stating that Gujarat successfully organised National Games within three months and proved its “unique competence”, Devvrat said, “The whole world frequently realises that there is something significant in the mitti (soil) of Gujarat. This successful planning of Gujarat proves that India is now competent to hold the Olympic Games.”

The governor spoke for 35-odd minutes and tabled the remainder of his 67-page speech that touched on almost all activities undertaken by the state government in the financial year 2022-23. The governor’s speech mentioned that employment offices in the state provided jobs to 2.46 lakh candidates in 2022-23 (till January 2023). Of the jobs provided, 1.31 lakh candidates were selected at 1,386 recruitment fairs.

According to the speech, Ektanagar in Kevadiya “is becoming the first e-Vahan area of India”. “Local women run about 85 e-rickshaws for the tourists visiting different tourist places located at Ektanagar. It is planned to generate 300 jobs through e-rickshaws run by local women,” the governor stated.

Advertisement

Devvrat said that 3.26 lakh farmers in the state were doing natural farming on 3.79 lakh acres. Despite the rising interest in natural farming, the speech pointed out, the government distributed 26.62 lakh metric tonnes of subsidised fertilisers till date in the 2022-23 fiscal.

The governor also touched on schemes giving free school textbooks, wheat and rice for Antyodaya families, gas connections for 9.43 lakh families and refilling of gas cylinders to 29 lakh families, among others.

The speech also stated that the government had provided Rs 5.36-crore aid to 2,331 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims, aid to 1.18 lakh pilgrims aged above 60 years under the Shravan Tirth Darshan Yojana, and Rs 1.26-crore aid to 846 pilgrims for visiting the Sindhu river in Leh-Ladakh.