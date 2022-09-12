Government of India has sanctioned second RoPax ferry service between Pipavav-Mul Dwarka: Sarbananda Sonowal

Government of India (GoI) has sanctioned a second RoPax ferry service between Mul Dwarka and Pipavav in Gujarat, said Sarbananda Sonowal, Union minister for ports and shipping while addressing an event at Gandhinagar on Monday.

“RoPax ferry service has started operations between Gogha and Hazira which has reduced the distance between east and west sides of Gulf of Khambhat, drastically,” said Sonowal while addressing a conference on “Green Ship Recycling and Vehicle Scrapping.”

“Further construction of RoPax facility between Pipavav and Mul Dwarka (near Kodinar) has been sanctioned. We shall provide an alternative cheaper and environmentally friendly mode of transport. Many such routes are being explored to provide an ecosystem of passenger transport by waterways,” he added.

Addressing the inaugural session of International Conference on Green Ship Recycling & Vehicle Scrapping in Gandhinagar. https://t.co/mqv1PUMK43 — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) September 12, 2022

The RoPax service between Okha and Mandvi ports and the one between Ghogha and Dahej were discontinued in the past due to various reasons.

Under the Sagarmala scheme, there are 74 projects being undertaken in Gujarat including those for port modernisation, rail-road connectivity, cruise tourism, Ro-Pax operations, passenger jetties, fisheries, coastal infrastructure and skill development, the minister said.

“There are 74 projects worth Rs 57,000 crore under the Sagarmala programme in the state of Gujarat. Out of this, 15 projects worth Rs 9,000 crore have been completed, 33 projects worth Rs 25,000 crore are under implementation and 26 projects worth Rs 22,700 crore are under development,” Sonowal said.

The minister also announced that a “regional trans-shipment terminal” will be developed in state.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at the event.